ITANAGAR, 30 Apr: Governor KT Parnaik has extended greetings to the people of the state, “especially to the hardworking men and women whose dedication sustains our society,” on the occasion of the International Labour Day.

“Observed each year as a tribute to the dignity of labour, the day reminds us all of the enduring struggle of workers for fair wages, safe conditions, and humane working environments. It is also a call to employers, institutions, and labour organisations to continue striving for the welfare and wellbeing of the workforce,” Parnaik said.

“Let us express our deep gratitude to all workers and renew our collective resolve to respect, protect, and uplift them. May we continue to value their contributions and work together towards a future where dignity, fairness, and opportunity are assured for every worker,” the governor said.

Meanwhile, the governor extended Buddha Purnima greetings to the people of the state, and expressed hope that the day would continue to inspire all to embrace and uphold the noble teachings of Gautama Buddha in both letter and spirit.

In his message, the governor said that, revered as one of the greatest spiritual teachers in human history, Lord Buddha enlightened not only his contemporaries but also generations to come with his timeless wisdom. “His teachings illuminate the path of truth, guiding humanity towards peace, compassion, and non-violence,” Parnaik said.

“On this sacred day, may the teachings of Lord Buddha inspire us all to cultivate compassion, practice kindness, and walk the path of love and harmony. Let us strive to build a more peaceful and understanding world, guided by his eternal message,” the governor said. (Lok Bhavan)