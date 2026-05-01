PASIGHAT, 30 Apr: The North East Centre for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR), an autonomous institute under the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, on Wednesday launched a common facility centre (CFC) here in East Siang district under the PM-DevINE scheme of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region.

The facility, established under the project ‘NECTAR livelihood improvement project – A value chain on utilisation of banana pseudostem for value-added products’, aims at converting agricultural waste into sustainable livelihood opportunities through skill development, value addition, and enterprise promotion across the Northeast.

North Eastern Council member Tenzing Norbu Thongdok attended the inauguration, along with former chief minister Gegong Apang, former MP Omak Apang, A Dhanalakshmi, East Siang Deputy Commissioner Sonalika Jiwani, PLN Raju, and senior officials from central and state agencies.

Addressing the gathering, NECTAR Director General Arun Kumar Sarma said the initiative addresses a major gap in agricultural waste management by transforming banana pseudostem – traditionally discarded – into marketable products such as natural fibre, biodegradable sheets and handmade paper. He noted that the model has strong potential for replication across the Northeast.

Thongdok highlighted that such initiatives are vital for unlocking the economic potential of the region. He said that value addition to locally available resources, supported by technology and skill development, can significantly enhance rural incomes and promote sustainable industrial growth, adding that CFCs would strengthen grassroots entrepreneurship and contribute to the vision of an Aatmanirbhar Northeast.

Gegong Apang appreciated the NECTAR’s efforts in bringing technology-driven interventions to rural communities, stating that such projects create livelihood opportunities while empowering farmers and youths. Omak Apang said the initiative can open new avenues for rural enterprises and eco-friendly products with strong market linkage potential, including tourism-driven demand.

Dhanalakshmi underscored the role of science and technology in translating research-led innovations into field-level applications that directly benefit farmers and entrepreneurs.

Following the inauguration, the dignitaries toured the facility, witnessed live demonstrations, and interacted with local entrepreneurs, farmers and self-help groups associated with the project. A key highlight was the demonstration of the banana fibre extraction machinery, showcasing the centre’s operational readiness and production potential.

The CFC is one of 12 centres planned under the PM-DevINE initiative and marks a significant step towards promoting sustainable waste management, rural livelihoods and entrepreneurship through region-specific technologies in the Northeast.