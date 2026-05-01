[ Prem Chetry ]

DIRANG, 30 Apr: In a bid to boost sustainable livelihood for the Brokpas, Ngoichung Khochilu, an administrative officer at Dirang-based National Research Centre on Yak (NRCY) in West Kameng district, has adopted seven yak calves.

Driven by his interest, Khochilu, who owns farms and livestock, came forward to adopt the yak calves. “It is difficult for the Brokpas to manage these young calves due to the need for milk and fodder,” he said.

With shrinking grazing lands, occupational shift among the Brokpas, seasonal migration, and limited milk supply from yaks, they are often compelled to choose between feeding the calves or using the milk to make cheese and butter for their own survival.

Under such circumstances, the Brokpas are sometimes forced to keep away these young animals from their mothers. Consequently, many of the calves do not survive long and are often butchered.

Khochilu was informed about the seven calves owned by the Brokpas of Lubrang village. He readily agreed to adopt them, saying, “My objective is to protect these animals. I do not seek future gain; I believe in doing what is right in the present.”

The five male and two female calves have now been brought to his farm in Lish village, where they are being fed bottled milk. In time, as they grow older, they will be introduced to other types of fodder.

Khochilu said that if the calves adapt to living in the area, they would enrich the village with high-altitude animals in the valley, which would also attract tourists.