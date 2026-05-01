Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 30 Apr: A warm and dignified farewell was accorded to IFS officer Ngilyang Tam here on Wednesday on the occasion of his superannuation, in recognition of his long, distinguished, and exemplary service to the forestry sector, the environment, and the society.

The farewell programme was organised by the Apatani Forest Officers’ Farewell and Felicitation Committee at a city hotel here.

Tam holds a place of special pride in the history of the Apatani community as the first officer from the community to rise to the prestigious rank of principal chief conservator of forests (PCCF). His remarkable journey stands as a milestone not only for the forest fraternity but also for the Apatani community as a whole, inspiring generations of young officers and aspirants.

The programme was attended by retired forest officers, senior serving officers, colleagues, well-wishers, and members of the forest fraternity, who gathered to honour Tam’s dedicated years of service and invaluable contributions to forest conservation and public service.

The evening was marked by heartfelt speeches, reflections, and tributes celebrating Tam’s distinguished career, exemplary leadership, and enduring legacy. Speakers highlighted his professionalism, humility, commitment to duty, and his significant contributions to the forestry sector in Arunachal Pradesh and beyond.

Retired IFS officers Hibu Dole and Dusu Siira recalled Tam’s contributions with deep admiration, and described his career as a source of pride for the department and the community. IFS officer Millo Tasser and DFO Tilling Taker also acknowledged his mentorship, guidance, and unwavering dedication, saying that it has left a lasting impact on generations of forest personnel.

The felicitation ceremony included presentation of traditional honours, mementoes, and words of appreciation in recognition of his outstanding service and leadership.

In his address, Tam reflected on his years in service, and expressed gratitude to his colleagues, seniors, and well-wishers for their support and cooperation throughout his professional journey. He also encouraged younger officers to uphold integrity, dedication, and commitment in service to the forests and the people.

The farewell programme concluded on a note of gratitude and pride, as all present extended their best wishes to Tam for a peaceful, healthy, and fulfilling life after retirement.