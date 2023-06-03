Medallists return to rousing welcome

[ Litem Eshi Ori ]

RUKSIN, 2 Jun: Sang Bodung, Diary Dupak, and Dosi Kobo Bogum from Bilat village in East Siang district, who won gold medals and bronze medals in the recently concluded 45th National Arm Wrestling Championship in Srinagar (J&K), returned to a rousing welcome here on Friday.

The trio, all residents of Bilat, was received by the Upper Legong Banggo Kebang Youth Wing (ULBKYW), along with youths and public leaders, at the Ruksin check gate with traditional stoles and bouquets.

“It is a moment of pride for all our society and the state as a whole,” said ULBKYW president Daniel Padung.

“These two young boys have proved that hard work and determination in any field will bring you accolades and recognition. We are very proud of them both,” he said.

Bodung won the gold medal in the left hand youth boys’ 55 kg bodyweight category. He also won the silver medal in the senior men’s 55 kg right hand category, and a bronze medal in the youth boys’ right hand category.

Diary Dupak won two bronze medals – one each in left hand and right hand youth boys’ 70 kg category.

Dosi Kobo Bogum had to pull out of the competition due to injury.

Local MLA Ninong Ering also congratulated Bodung and Dupak on winning the medals, and said that “we are extremely proud of your achievement.”