Awareness prog on millet conducted

PASIGHAT, 2 Jun: An awareness programme on ‘millet development’ was conducted for nine adjoining districts – Shi-Yomi, West Siang, Leparada, Lower Siang, East Siang, Upper Siang, Siang, Lower Dibang Valley and Upper Dibang Valley – at the College of Horticulture & Forestry (CHF) here in East Siang district on Friday.

Organised by the East Siang district agriculture officer (DAO), the programme was attended by DAOs, district nodal officers for millet, and farmers of the nine districts.

Speaking on the occasion, East Siang DC Tayi Taggu termed millet “a super food and resilient crop in the present erratic climate.”

CHF Dean Dr BN Hazarika apprised the farmers of “millet as a potential crop,” and informed them about “the various works done on millet in the institution.”

Pasighat-based College of Agriculture (CoA) Dean Dr AK Tripathi said that the CoA would “work hand in hand with the agriculture department in the near future for development and welfare of the farmers of the districts.”

State Bharatiya Kisan Morcha president Dunggoli Libang urged the departmental officers to “procure quality seeds and ensure timely distribution of seeds to the farmers.”

Assistant Professors Dr Premaradhya N and Dr Ajaya Kumara KM, from the CoA and the CHF, respectively, were the resource persons of the programme. (DIPRO)