Assam org seek compensation from Arunachal for border killings, Arunachal orgs say innocent detained

[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 7 Jun: The Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) has set two demands to the Assam authorities in connection with the killing of two people at Torajan under Kangku circle of Lower Siang district. After a meeting of AJYCP members of Lakhimpur and Dhemaji districts on Tuesday evening, they demanded that the government of Arunachal should pay Rs 50 lacs as compensation to the members of the deceased family and Rs 5 lacs to the families of injured persons.

Further, they demanded that all the persons arrested in the case by the Arunachal Pradesh police should be handed over to Dhemaji police and failing which they have threatened to impose economic blockade. Two persons were killed and three others sustained injuries when an altercation between the people of Assam and Arunachal broke out over a disputed land, which resulted in the shooting incident on June 5.

Meanwhile, an organization by the name and style of Asomiya Yuva Manch (AYM) which had declared Lakhimpur-Dhemaji Bandh with effect from 5 am to 5 pm on Thursday to protest the killing of two persons withdrew the call later. The North Lakhimpur police had declared the bandh illegal.

In a legal notice sent to one Anupan Saikia, secretary general of AYM, the police ordered him to withdraw the Bandh call and co-operate in maintaining peace.

Also, while reacting to the report of the arrest of 5 persons in connection with the killing of two people; several Arunachal based organizations have come out in support of the arrested individuals.

The Galo Students Union, Galo Youth Organization and All Lower Siang District Students Union in a joint letter to Lower Siang deputy commissioner claimed that those detained are innocent and have nothing to do with the incident.

“The innocent detainees including GBs and Panchayat leaders of three villages were not present either in Torajan village or in their respective villages on the day of incident. They were attending a meeting at Gensi Circle. Some of the detainees are not from Torajan village and were completely unaware of the incident. As per our knowledge, the law enforcement agency forcefully arrested them and have wrongfully detained them at Likabali PS,” the three organizations stated.

Further, they warned that if detainees are not released at the earliest, they will initiate democratic movement. They have sought fair investigation into the case.

Also, they have lodged an FIR against one Durga Bora for his alleged involvement in the case.

“The people of Torajan village and the adjoining villages of Assam have been living peacefully since time immemorial. Durga Bora is associated with anti-social elements in Assam and specialized in instigating people for his personal gain. The June 5 incident took place because of his attempt to grab land belonging to the people of Arunachal. He is responsible for the loss of life of two innocent people,” they wrote in the FIR.

While condemning the killing of two people, they extended deepest condolences to the bereaved family and sought a detailed investigation to catch the real culprits involved in the killing.