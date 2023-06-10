HC issues notice to GoAP over APUAPA

[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 9 Jun: The Itanagar permanent bench of the Gauhati High Court on Thursday issued a notice to the state government after social activist Payi Gyadi filed a public interest litigation (PIL), seeking abolition of the controversial Arunachal Pradesh Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (APUAPA), 2014.

A double-bench judge, comprising Justice Robin Phukan and Justice Kardak Ete, while issuing the notice said that the matter will be listed after four weeks.

“Having heard the submissions of learned counsel of both the parties, it is provided that the notice be issued to the respondents and to the learned advocate general within a week from today, returnable in four weeks, by registered post with A/D and usual process,” the judge stated in the order.

“However, considering the fact that RH Nabam, learned additional advocate general, Arunachal Pradesh, has appeared and accepted notice on behalf of all the respondents, no formal notice is required to be issued. However, extra requisite copy of the petition be furnished to the state respondent during the course of the day. List the matter after four weeks,” the order read.

Meanwhile, Gyadi, who filed the PIL, said that he did it in the greater interest of the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

“APUAPA is an unconstitutional, undemocratic and arbitrary Act. This Act weakens the democratic system and it should be immediately scrapped. I have filed a PIL seeking its utter misuse in the recent 72-hour bandh call,” said Gyadi, addressing a press conference on Friday at the Arunachal Press Club.

He also warned that this Act can be used to target any individual. “Tanga Byaling, when he was home minister, implemented this Act in 2014. Now his son and one of the prominent voices of the Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee, Tadak Nalo, have been booked under the APUAPA. Journalists, social activists, student activists and even politicians are not safe and can be booked under it,” added Gyadi.

He urged everyone to raise their voice against the APUAPA. “In the recent bandh call, the government detained many, including underage children and women, using this Act. This colonial era Act, which gives undue power to the state, has no place in a modern democracy like ours,” said Gyadi.

He also urged the legislators, cutting across party lines, to introspect. “When this Act was passed, the legislators did not properly study. They had no inkling of its future implications. It is time correction measures are done,” Gyadi added.