APYC calls off proposed stir; to organise march

ITANAGAR, 12 Jun: The Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress (APYC) on Monday said that it has called off its proposed “phase-wise democratic agitations” to press for the release of the protestors who had been detained under the APUAPA during the recent 72-hour bandh.

It stated in a press release that the decision has been taken in view of the release of all the detainees.

However, the APYC said that, despite the release of all the detainees, it has several questions to ask of “this despotic state government.”

It questioned, inter alia, why the detainees were made to sign bonds/undertakings, and why the state government was trying to silence critics.

“All activists, including Techi Puru, Tadak Nalo and Teli Yamang, must be set free and allowed to return home by dismissing all cases registered against them,” the APYC said.

It added that, in order to express solidarity with the activists, “the APYC will organise a ‘Bharat Jodo Padyatra’ on 17 and 18 June” from Banderdewa to Itanagar.