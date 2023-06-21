Org alleges gross misuse of PMAJ (G)

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 20 Jun: In a startling revelation, the Siang district unit of Arunachal Against Corruption (AAC) on Monday claimed that a doctor, a block development officer (BEO), military personnel, teachers, and other government servants are among the beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin or PMAJ (G) in Kaying circle of Siang district.

Armed with RTI documents, Siang AAC joint secretary Tageng Jorang alleged that the Kaying BDO flouted the PMAY norms and guidelines.

The PMAY is a flagship affordable housing scheme launched by the union government, and is meant for the economically weaker section and people in the low income and middle income groups. The subsidy is offered on loans provided by housing finance organisations and banks.

“No beneficiary from Payum, Paksing, Sampong and Sirum was selected. However, the BDO has selected himself, a doctor, military personnel, teachers, and other government servants,” alleged Jorang.

He went on to claim that “the BDO has collected percentage from genuine beneficiaries through Tumbin and Kaying gram panchayat chairpersons.”

He informed that he had sent a legal notice to the Kaying BDO, seeking clarification, but the BDO’s reply was not satisfactory, “which compelled me to lodge an FIR with the state vigilance department.”

Sources in the department claimed that “beneficiaries were listed in the socio-economic census enumerated in 2011.”

The Arunachal Times sought a comment from the BDO regarding the allegations, but he had not responded at the time of filing this report.