Assn lauds Gollo John for winning gold

ITANAGAR, 20 Jun: The Gollo Youth Association has lauded Gollo John “for bringing laurels to state and the nation by winning a gold medal in the recently held International Open Karate Championship-2023 in New Delhi in the divyangan category.”

“This is not the first time that John has won a gold medal at an international level. He has previously won several gold medals, including best player title at several national and international championships,” the association said.

“It is a proud moment for our society as well as the nation,” it said.