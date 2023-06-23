Endangered Himalayan serow fawn rescued

ROING, 22 Jun: Bahenso Kri and Behenso Pul, both members of NGO Society for Integrated Development of Indigenous People, handed over a rescued Himalayan serow (Capricomis sumatraensis) fawn to the wildlife team of the Mehao Wildlife Sanctuary (MWS) here in Lower Dibang Valley district on Wednesday.

The duo rescued the fawn when it was found loitering on the Tezu-Hayuliang highway, and handed it over to Range Forest Officer Dr Kabuk Lego and his team from the MWS, in the presence of MWS Divisional Forest Officer Mori Riba.

The fawn, a female, aged about 2-3 months, is currently housed at the mini zoo here.

The fawn will be taken care of in the zoo till she reaches maturity, and will then be released in the wild.

The Himalayan serow is an endangered species under the IUCN Red List and is placed under Schedule-1 species by the CITES. Its distribution extends from the western Himalaya to the eastern Himalaya, in thick forests at altitudes ranging from 2,000 metres to 4,000 metres above sea level.

Hunting for bush meat and habitat destruction are the main factors behind the Himalayan serow’s declining population.