Kamle NES unit discusses issues

RAGA, 25 Jun: The Kamle district unit of the Nyishi Elite Society (NES) discussed various issues concerning the district during a meeting with all the stakeholders at the DC’s conference hall here in Kamle district on Sunday.

NES (central committee) education & literature secretary Dr Hui Tag presented a brief on the theme of ‘Reimagining concept of traditional Nyishi marriage’, in which he highlighted the NES’ latest guidelines on the Nyishi marriage system.

He advised the regional student unions to “work for improvement of the education scenario in the district.”

The discussion focused mainly on the welfare of the people and all-round development of the district.

The poor performance of the district in the recent CBSE examination and how to improve the results also came up for discussion, and it was decided that the district’s stakeholders would take the responsibility to unearth the reasons for the poor performance of the schools.

“The NES district unit, along with all the district student unions will visit schools in the district to monitor and supervise the schools and students,” the participants resolved.

Decisions to launch an anti-drug awareness campaign in the district and guiding the students on excessive use of gadgets and social media were also taken.

Besides the NES members, the meeting was attended, by local MLA Tarin Dakpe, ZPC Biri Shanti Nido, former NES president Dr Tacho Ligu, ZPMs, PRI leaders, CBOs, officers, representatives from ANSU, ANYA, AAPSU, NACWS, CNC, CBBYC, AKDSU, senior citizens and youth leaders of the district.

Prior to the meeting, the NES team, led by Dr Tag visited to the government higher secondary school in Raga and interacted with the students and teachers.

The team included NES-adopted school monitoring and supervising committee chairman Dr Kapu Sopin, Alumni Association GHSS Raga chairman Rottom Tebin, and representatives of AKDSU, ANYA, ANSU and AAPSU.

Earlier in the morning, the participants paid homage to late Kata Rangmo, former secretary in-charge of the NES’ East Kameng district unit. The participants observed a minute’s silence as a mark of respect to the departed soul.