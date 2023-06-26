Unions announce bandh over 4G service in Upper Siang

Staff Reporter

YINGKIONG, 25 Jun: In a major embarrassment for the state government’s aggressive 4G mobile connectivity push, various student organisations in Upper Siang district have announced a 12-hour bandh in their areas, demanding installation of 4G mobile network towers in Katan circle and Sumsing village in Geku.

In a representation to the district administration, the Geku Katan Intellectual Youth Forum, along with several other student unions and associations, informed that they have been “compelled to declare the bandh on 30 June in Geku-Katan block and Padu, Geying and Silli villages in Mopom circle,” as their longstanding demand for installation of 4G network towers has not materialised yet.

“Our voice for fundamental rights will be organised in a peaceful manner and we shall not incite any participant to engage in acts of disorder and violence,” it said.