APSPA adopts primary school in E/Siang

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 26 Jun: The East Siang district unit of the Arunachal Pradesh Service Pensioner Association (APSPA) has adopted Tako Gao Memorial Primary School in Sika Tode village in Ruksin circle of East Siang district.

The association announced the adoption of the school during a meeting at the Sika Tode community hall near Ruksin on Monday.

The APSPA had earlier resolved to adopt three primary schools in the district and extend necessary support to improve their academic activities and infrastructure.

Attending the meeting, MLA Ninong Ering hailed the APSPA’s initiative, and appealed to the people to “change your mindset and give attention to your children’s education.”

“The state government is helping meritorious students to appear in civil service examinations, and it has eased their financial complexity to meet expenses for advanced coaching and purchasing study materials,” Ering, who is facilitating free coaching for meritorious students of his constituency, said.

The MLA announced Rs 5 lakhs from his local area development fund for infrastructure development of the Tako Gao Memorial Primary School. He also requested the East Siang DC to provide fund to the school from his untied fund for the development of the primary school.

DC Tayi Taggu asked the officials of the education department and the local villagers to cooperate with the APSPA.

APSPA president Bodong Yirang said that the association would work with “new zeal” to improve education at the elementary level in the district.

The association said it will help primary schools with poor infrastructure by way of developing classroom infrastructure, providing drinking water facility, and sanitary toilets, besides textbooks, sports materials and teaching-learning materials.

“We have got proper approval from the East Siang DDSE and DC in this regard.

We are all set to adopt two more primary schools — one in Pasighat and another in Mebo block – soon,” Yirang informed.

East Siang DDSE Odhuk Tabing said that “my department has no adequate fund for management of the government-run schools.”

Oyan ZPM Bimol Lego, Sika Tode HGB Tago Siram, SMC chairman of the primary school Tapi Jamoh and others supported the APSPA’s move and assured it of their cooperation.

Sille Oyan Circle Officer Maloti Tamin, former Pasighat West MLA Tatung Jamoh, retired education director Tapi Gao, former Sille-Oyan anchal chairperson Nalo Tasing, PRI members, and residents of Sike Tode attended the programme.