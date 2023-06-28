Murkongselek-Pasighat railway work in progress

Correspondent

RUKSIN, 27 Jun: The construction work for the Murkongselek-Pasighat broad gauge (BG) railway route in the 8-km portion between Ruksin (NH 515) and Niglok (first phase) in East Siang district in progress.

The 26.15-km-long railway under the Northeast Frontier Railway, connecting Murkongselek (Assam) and Pasighat in East Siang, was sanctioned in 2012.

Meanwhile, the railway ministry has announced plans to operate an electric train along the rail route, connecting Pasighat station, after the completion of the BG railway work.