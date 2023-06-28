Prog on Int’l Day against Drugs

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, 27 Jun: The 11 Assam Rifles organised an event to mark the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking here in Changlang district on Monday.

With the message of eradicating illicit trafficking and drug abuse from Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts in particular and Arunachal Pradesh in general, around 31 bikers, under the banner of the Patkai Head Hunters Bikers Club, organised a three-day motorcycle rally from Kanubari in Longding district to Miao on 24 June.

The rally passed through Khonsa, Changlang, Pangsau Pass, Nampong, Jairampur, Namchick, Kharsang and Namphai, before arriving here.

Attending the event, EAC Apollo James Lungphi congratulated the bikers and said that “the Miao administrative subdivision too is a victim of the drug menace.”

He added, however, that “the administration has been persistently working hard to ensure that the menace

is put to a permanent halt.”

Informing that several de-addiction and rehabilitation centres are working actively, Lungphi sought support from “all likeminded individuals, youths, women and community-based organisations” in eradicating the drug menace.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer T Zirdo informed that the police are working hard to eradicate the drugs menace and illicit trafficking.

Zirdo said that “many traffickers and addicts have been arrested and the police lockups/cells are almost packed.”

“But arrest is no solution to the problem,” he said, and emphasised on “counselling and spreading awareness.”

Col Vivek Tripathi termed the GBs “true guardians” and urged them to play a vital role in eradicating the menace.

“The menace of drug abuse and illicit trafficking can be eradicated through mass movement and persistent effort from all quarters, headed by the GBs,” he said.

Young inmates from rehabilitation centre Way of Life Foundation presented a skit, sending the message that people get addicted to drugs accidentally, and gradually the addicts are sidelined and disrespected in society. But amidst all adversities, recovery is possible.

Extra Assistant Commissioners Namrata Bhatt, GBs, panchayat leaders, government employees, and students attended the programme.