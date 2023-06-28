Role of parents as important as teachers’: DC

ITANAGAR, 27 Jun: Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom said that the role of parents is as important as that of teachers in the academic life of students.

Addressing a meeting with ICR DDSE ST Zara, parents, headmasters, teachers and staffers at the new building of the government middle school in ESS Sector here on Tuesday, Potom said that it is important to have regular interactions between teachers and parents to ensure that “there is no compromise on the quality of education.”

He urged all the parents to keep track of their children’s activities, especially with regard to studies.

Hearing the grievances of the parents, the DC urged the DDSE to take note of all the issues raised by them.

Earlier, the DC during a visit to the school had found that it was in a dilapidated condition and not feasible for any kind of academic activities.

He also found that a new school building had been constructed and handed over to the education department.

On Monday, the DC in an order under Section 144 CrPC directed the DDSE and the headmaster of the school to shift to the new school building within 24 hours in order to ensure safety and security of the students. (DIPRO)