Awareness prog against NPS

ITANAGAR, 28 Jun: Members of the East Siang district unit of the National Movement for Old Pension Scheme (NMOPS) toured the Sille-Oyan-Ruksin block on Wednesday and interacted with “the National Pension Scheme (NPS)-affected employees” there, it informed in a release.

Addressing the people in Mebo block, NMOPS district president Kalen Komut said that “NPS has no secure future,” while the unit’s secretary Otem Dai said that “the old pension scheme (OPS) is the last child for the government employees who will take care of it during retired old-aged life.”

“On the other hand, the NPS is like a childless parent who will face difficulties and hardships during retired and old-aged life,” he added.

“NPS-affected employees of various departments in the Sille-Oyan-Ruksin block participated in the interactive programme,” the unit said, adding that district NMOPS joint secretary Tahong Taga and district NMOPS AGS Migom Damin “had a series of deliberations about the demerits of the NPS and the merits of the OPS.”

The district unit also chalked out “the future strategies for the upcoming movements of NMOPS in the district and the state as a whole,” it said.