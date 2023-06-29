Tailoring course commences

KHONSA, 28 Jun: A 15-day sewing and tailoring course, being organised by the Khonsa battalion of the Assam Rifles, in collaboration with Usha International Ltd, for 15 identified underprivileged women started here in Tirap district on 27 June.

Professional trainers from Usha International Ltd will be imparting training to the women. A refresher course will also be conducted for the trainees after a month.

The training programme is aimed at making the unemployed girl students and women self-dependent, thereby creating a self-sufficient society. (DIPRO)