DC inaugurates mart

ROING, 28 Jun: Lower Dibang Valley DC Soumya Saurabh on Wednesday inaugurated a mart here, which will serve as a platform for SHGs to market and sell their farm and non-farm products.

The DC urged the members of the SHGs to “not give up until your aims and objectives are fulfilled.”

ADC Mamta Yadav spoke about forward marketing linkages such as online platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, etc.

BMM Nekuk Pertin advised representatives of the VDVK to ensure proper use of the manufacturing machineries and equipments provided to them.

Products like ginger powder, dairy, laptop bags, tablet pouches, etc, were displayed during the inauguration function. (DIPRO)