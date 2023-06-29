DCM inaugurates convention hall, amphitheatre

LUMLA/TAWANG, 28 Jun: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein inaugurated the Karma Wangchu Convention Hall and the TG Rinpoche Amphitheatre in Lumla in Tawang district on Tuesday.

The convention hall, named in honour of the first MLA from Lumla and Padma Shri recipient, late Karma Wangchu, has a seating capacity for 224 persons, and is expected to provide an environment conducive to intellectual discourses, fostering growth, and nurturing innovation.

The amphitheatre, named after former MLA late TG Rinpoche, has a seating capacity for 600 people, but will be able to accommodate up to 800 people. It has VIP seating, separate green rooms for boys and girls, and an exhibition hall for displaying local artefacts.

The DCM said that the two structures would “act as beacons of growth, providing platforms for intellectual discourse, artistic pursuits, and cultural enrichment.”

“These two infrastructures, among many others, stand as testament to the visionary leadership of late Jambey Tashi, who made a significant contribution and brought a rapid stride of development in this border constituency in his short stint as the local representative of the area,” Mein said.

He stated also that, “in addition to the various ongoing projects, there are future plans to establish a 132 KV power line connection and import 600 watts of electricity from Bhutan.”

The DCM, who is on a two-day visit to Tawang, paid homage to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives during the Sino-India war at the war memorial in Tawang.

Mein was accompanied by, among others, Palin MLA Balo Raja, Liromoba MLA Nyamar Karbak, Tawang MLA Tsering Tashi, Lumla-1 MLA Tsering Lhamu, and Tawang DC Kesang Ngurup Damo. (DCM’s PR Cell)