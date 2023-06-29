Damli Bomnyo inducted into RUFC

ITANAGAR, 28 Jun: Rising football player Damli Bomnyo of Arunachal Pradesh has been inducted into the senior team of the Rajasthan United Football Club (RUFC).

Bomnyo, who was a trainee footballer at the Academy of Rajasthan United Football Club, prior to his induction into the club, will play as a winger.

The 20-year-old has been inducted into the club’s main team in recognition of his skills, efficiency, dedication and performance in various tournaments played during his training period.

Bomnyo was adjudged the man of the match in the Pink City Super League-2022, Rajasthan; the best player in the tournament organised by Tiku Football Club in 2022; and the man of the match in the All India Football Tournament, 2022 Gold Cup organised

by Man Club in Dausa, Rajasthan.

The RUFC has sponsored him to undergo advanced training in Kolkata for better exposure and to sharpen his playing tricks and techniques by playing with other national teams, so that he may represent the RUFC in the West Bengal League-2023, to be held on 4 July.

The Arunachal Pradesh Football Association congratulated Bomnyo and wished him all success in his football career.

He is the son of Dindam Bomnyo and Jarbom Kayi Bomnyo, of Dording village in West Siang district.