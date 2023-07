Ten associate NCC officers and caretaker officers, along with 88 best NCC cadets were awarded during a ‘cash incentive award’ ceremony organised at the DK Convention Hall in Itanagar on Friday. Among others, Secondary Education Director Marken Kadu, 22 AP Bn NCC Commanding Officer Lt Col MS Nijjar, and DDSE (P) Tomi Doke attended the ceremony. – L Sokun Singh