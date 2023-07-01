Farmers get power tillers under ANBY

[Pisi Zauing]

CHANGLANG, 30 Jun: The horticulture department distributed eight power tillers to farmers of Changlang district on Friday under the Atma Nirbhar Bagwani Yojana (ANBY) 2022-’23.

The power tillers have been acquired with 45 percent government subsidy, along with 45 percent bank loan, and 10 percent contribution by the beneficiaries.

The farmers were educated regarding operation, maintenance and safety aspects of the power tillers.

Deputy Speaker Tesam Pongte, who along with ADC (HQ) M Riba, Yatdam ZPM Kapseng Khungkho, District Horticulture Officer PY Singpho, and others was present on the occasion, expressed hope that the power tillers would “play a vital role in helping the farmers increase productivity and promote sustainable agriculture.”

The department had earlier distributed 10 power tillers to farmers of the district on 17 June.