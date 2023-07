KOMKAR, 30 Jun: Around 2,000 people from Buksang, Rasing and Sizer villages and adjoining areas benefitted from services provided by government departments during a Seva Aapke Dwar (SAD) camp organised here in Upper Siang district on Friday.

Twenty-five government departments took part in the camp, which was inaugurated by DC Hage Lailang, in the presence of ADC (HQ) Dochora Lama, Geku EAC Philip Jerang, Komkar ZPM Roman Bokoh, HoDs, panchayat members, GBs, and others. (DIPRO)