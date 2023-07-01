Dept asked to monitor liquor outlets

AALO, 30 Jun: West Siang DC Penga Tato asked the tax & excise department to install CCTV cameras in front of all the liquor outlets in Aalo.

Chairing a narco coordination (NCORD) meeting here on Friday, the DC said also that all liquor shops should be closed by 8 pm, and that liquor should not be sold to underaged customers.

DSP (i/c) Moge Bole informed that, “as per NGO Mother’s Vision, their society has recorded more than 92 Hepatitis B positive cases since January,” and that HIV positive and STD cases have also been recorded in the district.

The NCORD members discussed strategies to deal with the drugs menace, and it was decided to place a complaint box in the premises of the DC office for the public to submit information about drug-related issues.

The NCORD team will conduct surprise checking in various locations of the district to check drug peddling and abuse, it was decided.

Mother’s Vision chairperson and ZPM Jumde Gamlin, DMO Dr D Bagra, and ICDS Deputy Director B Koyu also spoke. (DIPRO)