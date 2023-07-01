Workshop for GBs conducted

ITANAGAR, 30 Jun: A workshop to empower the gaon burahs (GB) of Dirang village in West Kameng district was organised at the NRCY auditorium in Dirang on Friday.

“It was aimed at refreshing and training the GBs on various important topics, such as the AP Civil Court Act, 2021, the Assam Frontier Act, and various welfare and flagship schemes of the government,” the West Kameng DIPRO informed in a release.

Protection officers, advocates from the Bomdila sessions court, and subject experts were the resource persons, the DIPRO added.