Statutory benefits distributed to APB&OCWWB beneficiaries

ZIRO, 30 Jun: Statutory benefits were distributed to the beneficiaries of the Arunachal Pradesh Building & Other Construction Worker’s Welfare Board (APB&OCWWB) by Lower Subansiri DC Bamin Nime here in on Friday.

Eighteen beneficiaries of the district were given Rs 5,57,000 as education scholarships and death benefits.

The amount distributed to 16 beneficiaries as education scholarships for the children of the workers registered under the APB&OCWWB to pursue higher education within and outside the state ranged from Rs 20,000 to Rs 40,000, while Rs 51,000 and Rs 1,01000 were distributed as death benefits to children of two deceased workers of the district.

The statutory benefits were distributed for the second time in the district headquarters. After the process got decentralised, Rs 7,90,000 had been distributed to 31 beneficiaries in April this year.

The DC handed over the cheques to the beneficiaries in the presence of APB&OCWWB Ziro Registering Officer Tage Tupe, and other officials.

He advised the workers to “avail government-devised social security insurance schemes available for the benefit of the workers and the marginalised sections of the society, whose premiums are low but returns come handy in times of accidents and deaths of the bread earners.”

The DC urged the workers to “get skilled in your chosen fields of activity.”

“We have to import labour force from outside the state, such as mason, plumber, painter, carpenter, etc, which are highly paid jobs. It would be better if our unemployed youths get skilled and take up such jobs, thus saving our money from draining outside our state,” he explained. (DIPRO)