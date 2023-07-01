Tirap DDSE bid adieu

KHONSA, 30 Jun: The officers and staff of the education department, along with administrative officers, panchayat leaders and others, bade farewell to Tirap DDSE Hortum Loyi on his superannuation on Friday.

In a farewell function at the DC office here, DC Hento Karga said that “Loyi, within a short span of time in Tirap district, has done tremendous job in the field of education by visiting schools and counselling with the teachers and students to improve academic results in the district.”

Loyi on his part expressed gratitude to the people of Tirap district for cooperating with him during his service in the district. (DIPRO)