IPR secy takes stock of FTI infrastructure

ITANAGAR, 1 Jul: IPR & Printing Secretary Nyali Ete, accompanied by IPR Director Onyok Pertin and other officials from line departments on Saturday visited the Film & Television Institute (FTI) in Jote and took stock of the progress of the construction works there.

Ete said that “the FTI is one the major projects of the government of India and it is being monitored closely from time to time to time.”

Stressing on the timeline set for completion of the works pertaining to buildings, internal and external electrification, water supply, boundary demarcation, etc, Ete exhorted all the stakeholders to “go all to complete the works as per the set deadline.”

He also asked all the stakeholders to “present the status of works assigned to them in detail.” (DIPR)