Tobacco products seized, disposed of

KHARSANG, 1 Jul: A team of officials of the Changlang district administration, the district tobacco control cell, the tax & excise department and the police seized a huge quantity of tobacco products during a raid conducted in the shops here on Saturday.

The offenders were issued challans under different sections of the Cigarettes & Other Tobacco Products Act for selling tobacco products without

health warning labels, and for selling tobacco products within 100 yards of educational institutes.

The seized items were later destroyed.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR