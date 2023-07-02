Tobacco products seized, disposed of

KHARSANG, 1 Jul: A team of officials of the Changlang district administration, the district tobacco control cell, the tax & excise department and the police seized a huge quantity of tobacco products during a raid conducted in the shops here on Saturday.

The offenders were issued challans under different sections of the Cigarettes & Other Tobacco Products Act for selling tobacco products without

health warning labels, and for selling tobacco products within 100 yards of educational institutes.

The seized items were later destroyed.