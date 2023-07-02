RMSASAA felicitates AISSCE-’23 toppers

AALO, 1 Jul: Members of the 1966 to 1974 batches of the Ramakrishna Mission School Aalo Senior Alumni Association (RMSASAA) felicitated the toppers of the AISSCE, 2023 from RKM School (RKMS) here, with the aim of encouraging the students to excel not only in their academic pursuit but also in all other fields of life.

The toppers felicitated on the occasion were Mars Padu (94.20 percent, humanities), Marsum Loyi (90 percent, science) and Yogesh Kumar (88.60 percent, commerce).

Each of them was felicitated with a scarf, certificate and a cash award of Rs 10,000, along with a copy of the book Half a Decade in the Enchanting Environ of Arunachal Pradesh by Swami Kirtidananda, who was the secretary of the institution from 1969-’74.

The alumni, led by retired SP Raken Padu, retired family welfare director Dr Emi Rumi, and retired PWD CE Kenjom Ete recollected the days of the beginning of the institution in temporary structures, without electricity and regular water supply facilities.

They paid homage to Swami Nageshananda, the founding secretary of the school, Swami Kirtidananda, and all the monks and teachers who were instrumental in bringing up the school from its infancy.

They exhorted all the students to be disciplined and fully dedicated to their studies to become good human beings.

Echoing the sentiments of the senior alumni, the RKMS principal said that “education is not merely learning of book knowledge, but it should be one of man-making and character-building.”

The other alumni included retired IAS officer Gamli Padu, retired colonel Gumsor Ango, retired principal Reke Bagra and retired PWD CE Duggum Ete.

They encouraged the students with words of wisdom.

The school’s physical education teacher Debashish Baidya was also felicitated by the alumni on being recognised as the best NCC associate officer in the state. (DIPR)