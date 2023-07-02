Training prog on citrus rejuvenation

SILUK, 1 Jul: About 43 farmers of Siluk village in East Siang district participated in a training programme on ‘citrus rejuvenation’ on Saturday.

During the programme, conducted by Pasighat-based College of Horticulture & Forestry (CHF), in collaboration with the Digital India Corporation, CHF Associate Professor Dr SK Pattanaaik apprised the participants of the role of mobile-based agro advisory services apps in providing correct information at the right time.

CHF Assistant Professor Dr Nimbolkar PK educated the farmers on “citrus rejuvenation for proper growth and yield,” and emphasised on the “scientific package and practices of citrus with modern nursery management, planting methods, spacing, intercropping, integrated disease and pest management.”

CHF Social Science Head Dr Lakshmi Dhar Hatai spoke about the economic feasibility and the economic cost and returns of citrus production, “such as citrus nursery seedling and efficient marketing system of value-added products of citrus for enhancing farmers’ income as well as sustainable livelihood to small and marginal farmers,” and encouraged the farmers to start citrus-based enterprises.

Arik-Abik-Lunom project field manager Katan Tamuk and field coordinators Mijing Tayeng and Ponung Tangu trained the farmers on downloading the Umang and the m4agri apps in their phones.