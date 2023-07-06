DA demolishes illegally erected boundary wall

DAPORIJO, 5 Jul: A boundary wall, which was erected illegally encroaching upon the office compound of the PWD, Dumporijo in Upper Subansiri district, has been demolished.

The operation was carried out in accordance with the order issued by Dumporijo ADC, maintaining all legal procedures.

The effort aimed at rectifying the encroachment issue and restore the integrity of the public premises.

Adequate security arrangements were made under the supervision of Maro CO Chow Kungkham Namchoom in order to maintain law and order during the demolition process. (DIPRO)