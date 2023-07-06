Two Sainik school cadets represent state in MCoP4

[ Litem Eshi Ori ]

RUKSIN, 5 Jul: Two cadets from Niglok Sainik School in East Siang district — Alok Kumar Singh and Nyali Ete — have represented the state in the 4th edition of the three days Model Conference of Parties (MCoP4) held in New Delhi from 3 to 5 July.

Two students from each of the 36 states and union territories participated in the conference which was organized by the World Wildlife Fund for Nature in collaboration with WWF India, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF & CC), the National Biodiversity Authority (NBA), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the International Union for Conservation of Nature-Commission on Education and Communication (IUCN-CEC), and the Centre for Environment Education (CEE).

Principal of the school, Commander Praveen Kumar Pola congratulated the cadets and wishes them very best in their future goals.