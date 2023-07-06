DC asks HoDs to supervise and monitor projects regularly

YUPIA, 5 Jul: Papum Pare DC Cheechung Chukhu asked the HoDs, particularly the heads of the engineering department to regularly supervise and monitor the progress of their projects.

He insisted on regular site visits to take stock of the actual progress at the ground level.

The DC, who chaired a district-level monitoring committee meeting here on Wednesday, emphasized on prioritizing projects that are public-centric and discouraged individual projects.

“Time-bound projects should be completed within the time frame,” he said and urged all the HoDs to be proactive and ensure timely completion of the projects.

DPO Lokam Chayu called for timely submission of the utilization certificates and other documents whenever asked for.

All the projects implemented by the BDOs and the engineering wings of the district were reviewed during the meeting. (DIPRO)