DC urges stakeholders to make L/Subansiri drug-free

ZIRO, 6 Jul: Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime made a clarion call to make the district drug-free, and appealed to all the stakeholders, including the victims of drug abuse, parents, peer groups and the people of the valley, to “pool in together to curb the menace.”

He was addressing a ‘drug awareness programme’, organised jointly by Doimukh (Papum Pare)-based TRIAGE Management and the New Hope Foundation, at the Dani Kunia Government Higher Secondary School (DKGHSS) here on Thursday.

“Drug abuse is the biggest challenge facing the young generation of today, for which the society as a whole need to pool in concerted efforts together to eradicate the menace. In the olden days, alcoholism was the fond addiction of people at large. However, in the 21st century, drugs seem to have become more fashionable among the young generation, which is more harmful and disastrous,” the DC said.

TRIAGE Management managing director Licha Taring Agu said that the purpose of conducting the awareness campaign was to “reach out to drug abusers and give them a platform to reform themselves with the success stories of reformations shared by earlier drug addicts who quit the habit and are leading healthy and normal lives.”

He informed that similar programmes will be held throughout the state.

New Hope Foundation founder Tadar Hania said that the “society should not look upon drug addiction and drug addicts as a stigma but should recognise the same as a disease which is curable.”

“Instead of hiding, victims of the abuse should also come forward and approach us for treatment and rehabilitation, which is very much possible with their cooperation,” he said.

Apatani Women Association Ziro president Hibu Lily and its general secretary Leegang Ania, besides Tax, Excise & Narcotics Superintendent Takhe Riniyo Nani also spoke.

Over 100 students of the DKGHSS and other schools participated in the programme. (DIPRO)