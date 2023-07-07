SDP on cane, bamboo, beads-making ends

YINGKIONG, 6 Jul: Thirty-seven trainees, comprising educated unemployed youths and schoolchildren, participated in a month-long skill development programme (SDP) on ‘Cane, bamboo and beads-making’, conducted by the textile & handicrafts department, which concluded here in Upper Siang district on Thursday.

During the valedictory function, VKV Yingkiong Principal Gyaneshwar Mishra expressed appreciation for the textile & handicrafts assistant director for conducting the programme, and said that “it will go a long way in making a better future for the youths and the society as a whole.”

Parsing-based Government Secondary School Headmistress Odi Kombo urged the youths to “utilise the knowledge gained during the training to develop your skills more efficiently and effectively,” and encouraged others also to take part in such programmes.

Textile & Handicrafts Assistant Director Onam Darang Pertin said that the training programme was conducted “with the objective to give exposure and skill up the youths of the district for better future.”

Certificates were handed over to all the participants by Mishra and Kombo.

The training in ‘bamboo and cane’ was imparted by Pokrin Mitkong and Takong Mingki, while the training in beads-making was imparted by Ninna Lego and Pona Rumchu. (DIPRO)