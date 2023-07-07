PGCIL officials seek shifting of tower

[Chukhu Indu]

NIRJULI, 6 Jul: The officials of the Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) stationed here have sought shifting of Tower No 12 of the 132 KV Ranganadi-Ziro transmission line “to an emergency restoration system,” stating that it is in a “vulnerable condition,” owing to landslides.

Dimapur (Nagaland)-based PGCIL General Manager (GM) Dhiren Gam said that “at least 100 people are being used, including the officials,” in dealing with the situation.

“The first landslide took place on 27 June. Since then, tarpaulin sheets are being used to cover the tower from sliding down, and it is in a risk zone,” the corporation informed.

Tagru Yaniya, in whose area the tower is located, said, “Whenever there is rainfall, we are frightened as to when the tower might fall down on our houses. We cannot sleep the whole night.”

The GM informed that “permission was given for shutting down the power lines on 4, 5, and 6 July.

“However, the shutdown took place only on 4 July,” he said, adding that the Arunachal Pradesh state load dispatch centre did not allow shutting down on 5 and 6 July due to power crisis.”

“The shutting down of the power supply will take place from 8 am to 5 pm for two days if the power department allows it. If not, once the tower falls down, it may take more than a month’s time to restore it,” the GM informed.

However, Deputy General Manager PC Rabha later informed that the line will be shut down for two days.

The locations where the shutdown will take place are Ziro, Daporijo, Aalo, Pasighat, Roing, Namsai, and Tezu.