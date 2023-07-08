3 lakh fingerlings distributed to farmers

EMCHI, 7 Jul: More than 3 lakh fingerlings were distributed to 90 fish farmers of Pap-um Pare district by Deputy Commissioner Cheechung Chukhu at the government fish farm here on Friday.

Chukhu advised the farmers to take advantage of the government’s schemes “to sustain your economy through fish farming.”

DFDO Kipa Taja informed about the technical aspects to be followed while releasing the fingerlings into ponds.

ZPC Nabam Yakum, Doimukh SDO Tana Yaho, Gumto CO Taya Yullu, officials of the fishery department, and fish farmers attended the programme. (DIPRO)