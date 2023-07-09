Status of over 40 CSSs and other progs reviewed

TEZU, 8 Jul: The status of over 40 centrally sponsored schemes (CSS) and other programmes in the eastern parliamentary constituency was reviewed during a District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting here in Lohit district on Saturday.

Member of Parliament Tapir Gao, who chaired the meeting, urged the DCs to ensure proper implementation of schemes in coordination with all the elected representatives for efficient and time-bound delivery of public services through these schemes.

The MP, who is also the DISHA eastern zone chairman, stressed on proper monitoring of the schemes.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Health Minister Alo Libang, WD Minister Honchun Ngandam, Deputy Speaker Tesam Pongte, the MLAs of the eastern parliamentary constituency, the deputy commissioners, the DRDA project directors, and the DPOs of 11 districts.

Various existing problems in implementation of the schemes and possible solutions were also discussed.

Mein advised all the members to engage themselves “on fields to implement the schemes for the benefit of people.” He also directed them to monitor the progress of the schemes regularly.

During the meeting, the participants also shared a few success stories and challenges faced in the districts.

Lohit DC Shashvat Saurabh gave a presentation on the physical and financial status of various schemes implemented under the eastern parliament constituency.

The MLAs who attended the meeting included Ninong Ering, Tanpho Wangnaw, Kaling Moyong, Kanggong Taku, Phosum Khimhun, Laisam Simai, Ojing Tasing, Wanglam Sawin, Chau Zingnu Namchoom, Desanglu Pul, Mutchu Mithi, Jummum Ete Deori, Karikho Kri, and Kento Rina. (DIPRO)