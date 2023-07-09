Encourage youths to join armed forces: Guv

LUMDUNG, 8 Jul: Governor KT Parnaik advised the officers of the armed forces stationed in East Kameng district to “encourage the youths of the state to join the armed forces, as the sons of the soil will always be an asset for the forces.”

Interacting with the officers and personnel of the armed forces, here on Friday, the governor also stressed on “cohesive approach, proper liaising and coordination among the forces and the state police and the civil authorities in the state.”

He highlighted the central government’s

Vibrant Villages Programme and asked the security forces to assist the local administration and the people in its implementation.

Emphasising on “two-way cooperation among the forces and the local population,” Parnaik said that “the forces may share facilities and essential commodities available with them with the villagers, while the utility services installed in villages can be shared with the troops deployed in their vicinity.”

He also asked the officers and the personnel to “become accustomed to the local customs and traditions of the people and participate in their cultural events.”

Reviewing the security and law and order scenario in the district, Parnaik advised the security forces to be alert and prepare themselves for any challenges at the border.

Officers and personnel of the Indian Army, the CRPF, the ITBP, and the state police participated in the interaction. (Raj Bhavan)