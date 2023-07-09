NPP says will not abide by UCC

ITANAGAR, 8 Jul: The state unit of the National People’s Party (NPP) said that the party, “as of now,” will not abide by the uniform civil code (UCC) in Arunachal Pradesh, since the state has its own customary laws.

Addressing press persons at a city hotel on Saturday, state NPP general secretary (organisation) Paknga Bage

said that “the party has unanimously decided to oppose immediate implementation of the UCC in the state.”

“The Indian Constitution has two kinds of law. The criminal law under the IPC, operative as per CrPC, is one kind of law, and the other law is personal, like Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, the Muslim Personal Law 1937, the Christian Marriage Act, 1872, and customary laws,” Bage said, adding that “the NPP Arunachal has unanimously resolved to codify the state customary laws with necessary modification with tribal practices.”

The general secretary said also that, “in the new pension scheme, the employees are not covered under family pension as that of the old pension scheme in case of death or superannuation of an employee.”

Among others, the party’s state legal secretary Pura Khungkhong, general secretary (political affairs) Tapi Sorang and state secretary Kokar R were present during the interaction with the media.