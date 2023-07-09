NMOPS campaigns against NPS

BILAT, 8 Jul: Executive members of the East Siang district unit of the National Movement for Old Pension Scheme (NMOPS), led by district president Kalen Komut, toured Mirem, Bilat and Korang circles to created awareness against the National Pension Scheme (NPS), the unit informed in a release on Saturday.

Interacting with the “NPS-affected employees” of the three circles during

an awareness programme at the GHSS auditorium here, district NMOPS women’s wing secretary Bharati Rina Yomso said that “the defined contribution plan does not guarantee a specific income level upon retirement. In this system, the liability of employer is limited to the specified amount of contribution and all other risks are borne by the employees.”

District NMOPS chief auditor Punte Padung said that “states like Rajasthan, Punjab, Chattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh have already reverted back to the old pension scheme (OPS), and Karnataka is set to revert back to the OPS.”

“These states have taken this step due to the dissatisfaction among the government employees and insecure future in the NPS,” he said, and appealed to the state government to “redress the demand for scrapping of NPS and reverting back to OPS at the earliest,” the released stated.

“The members of the NMOPS unit also distributed pamphlets containing comparison between the NPS and the OPS, the difference between NPS and OPS, and the pros and cons of NPS and OPS,” it added.

District NMOPS assistant general secretary Migom Damin dwelt on the demerits of the NPS and the merits of the OPS, it said.