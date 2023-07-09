Skill development prog for knitters

ITANAGAR, 8 Jul: With the objective that “empowering women is key to building a future we want” a one-month skill development programme on knitting is being organised by the Daporijo (Upper Subansiri) branch of the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society, in collaboration with the Knitting Training Group, Daporijo.

Upper Subansiri DC Mika Nyori appealed to the trainees to avail the opportunity of the training programme to make themselves self-reliant.

Nalo Bango ZPM Mei Baki shared her practical life experience of how she also earned her livelihood through knitting. She donated two handloom machines and wool.