Guv urges GBs to encourage children, guardians to focus on education

LUMDUNG, 8 Jul: Governor KT Parnaik exhorted the gaon burahs and Gaon buris of East Kameng district to motivate and encourage the village children and their guardians to focus on education and assist them in their academic pursuits.

Interacting with the GBs of the district here on Friday, the governor said that “the state government is aware of the shortage of subject teachers and is working on a holistic approach to the issue as it exists throughout the state.”

The governor, who is on a two-day tour of East Kameng, also spoke about “training for teachers and coaching provision for students after classroom hours.”

He said that the educated youths of the state who have availed scholarship from the state government must come back and serve the people.

“The shortage of teachers and doctors will be addressed automatically,” he said, and added that “this can be realised, provided the society and the grassroots administrators contribute in the spirit of self-help in encouraging students to work hard in their studies.”

Referring to road connectivity, the governor assured the GBs that he would take up the issue with the construction agencies concerned.

Stating that “tourism is likely to mushroom in the state with infrastructure development being speedily upgraded,” he added: “The GBs and villagers must avail the opportunity by exploring tourism avenues such as homestay, ecotourism and cultural tourism in their villages.”

The GBs offered suggestions and concerns with regard to education, health, road connectivity and prices of essential commodities in the district. (Raj Bhavan)