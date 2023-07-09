Tamro workshop organised

[ Karyir Riba ]

ANINI, 8 Jul: Sixty-two trainees in the age group of 20-35 years, hailing from different villages of Dibang Valley district, participated in a ‘tamro workshop’, which concluded here on Thursday.

The workshop was organised by the Identification, Preservation and Documentation of Igu, Idu Mishmi Cultural and Literary Society (IPD-Igu, IMCLS), headed by its chairman Dr Rajiv Miso.

Dr Miso presented a brief on the objectives of the running community project, that is the Idu Mishmi Shaman Fellowship Programme (IMSFP/Igu school) and the second edition of the Tamro workshop. He explained how there are shortages of tamros (assistants of the igu/shaman) associated with the igu in most of the Idu Mishmi villages.

“This has hampered the day-to-day ritual activities. The tamro workshop is expected to create young assistants to meet up these shortages,” he said.

Igu guide Iguni Sipa Melo exhorted the trainees to learn with dedication to serve the society. He reminded the participants of how, due to diminishing number of shamans in the Idu Mishmi society, the traditional culture and tribal values are at a low point.

The technical session of the workshop was initiated by IMSFP coordinator Nina Meto.

The valedictory function was attended by ZPC Theko Tayu, who urged the trainees to “serve the community and assist the shamans in the conduct of different rituals.”

In his report, Dr Miso presented “the journey of creation of three shamans from the community project.” Accordingly, as per the assessment, Abuyu Saya was certified and formally initiated as a shaman. The other successful trainees were issued certificates according to the grades awarded.

Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh district unit president Aito Miwu also spoke.