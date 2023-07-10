BRO ADG inspects road works in U/Siang

ITANAGAR, 9 Jul: Border Roads Organisation (BRO) Additional Director General (ADG), PKH Singh reviewed the organisation’s ongoing works under Project Brahmank in Upper Siang district from 7 to 9 July.

The ADG (East) inspected the recently renovated Gandhi bridge, and reviewed the progress of work on the Boroung bridge and the ongoing EPC work on the Ditte-Dime Migging road.

He directed all the firms to expedite their works “and ensure minimum inconvenience to road users.”

The ADG also asked all the EPC contractors to “start work on line drain, culverts and protection work simultaneously,” and to “plan blacktopping work to mitigate the hardship faced by users of the roads.”

During the visit, Singh was accompanied by the BRO’s Project Brahmank CE Suresh Gupta, 761 BRTF Commander AK Gupta, and other BRO officials and project managers.