Plantation drive organised

MIREM, 9 Jul: The Ruksin forest range organised a plantation drive at the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) here in East Siang district on Sunday as part of Van Mahotsav.

Over 100 saplings of different species were planted in and around the school by forest officials led by Ruksin RFO Opang Jamah, the school’s staff, and members of Ruksin-based Legong Banggo Students’ Union (LBSU).

ABK Youth Wing president Oki Dai, Mirem ZPM Yaken Talom Jerang and local GBs also participated in the drive.

Dai encouraged the schoolchildren and the villagers to plant more trees to minimise global warming. He urged the KGBV’s management committee to take care of the planted saplings.

The programme was organised in collaboration with the LBSU and the school.